November 24, 1940 - March 25, 2020 Claris "C.R." Roosevelt Williams Jr., 79, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was born Sunday, Nov. 24, 1940 in Iredell County, the son of the late Claris Roosevelt Williams Sr. and Georgia Anna Harris Williams. In addition to his parents, Claris was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Byers Williams; daughter, Penny Williams; and four sisters, Bertie Byrd, Annie Mae Cloer, Anita Turnmire, and Helen Bunton. Claris is survived by granddaughter, Tabitha Williams; grandson, Charles Loftin; great-granddaughter; three brothers, Donald (Jane), Edsel (Lois), Dennis (Ann) Williams; and two sisters, Loretta Mendez (Ray), and Delaine Williams. A private graveside service will be conducted in Living Word Ministry Cemetery. Pastor James Lewis will officiate. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
