Helen Geraldine Decker Williamson, 78, of Troutman, passed away Monday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Williamson was born April 6, 1941, in Caldwell County, daughter of the late Melvin L. and Faye E. Clarke Decker. She attended Bandy's High School; worked for Troutman Industries, Beauty Maid and Cracker Barrel; and was married to Billy Ray Williamson, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Tony A. Williamson of Troutman; one grandson, Logan Williamson of W.Va.; two sisters, Gwendolyn Christopher of Claremont, Phyllis Taylor of Catawba; two brothers, Danny Decker of Maiden, Edward Decker of Catawba; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Terry Dean Williamson; and four siblings, Thelma Abernathy, Melvin Decker Jr., Coy Decker and Jerry Decker. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends at Troutman Funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
