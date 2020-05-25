James E. Willis Sr. of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Elmer and Mabel Willis of Glendale, S.C. James grew up in Glendale, and moved to Statesville, with his family in the early 1970s. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and involved in the church as a deacon. He loved to travel, was involved in Campers of Mission, and loved to do mission work. He was a member of the South River Baptist Church, 2659 Chipley Ford Rd. in Statesville. He was preceded in death by brother, John Willis; sisters, Kay Motts, and Mary Ann Mahaffee. Surviving him are wife of almost 60 years, Poppy Holcombe Willis; sisters, Doris Cox (Ken) and Lynn Smith (Danny); sons, Keith Willlis and the Rev. Eddie Willis (Francis); three grandchildren, Krystle (Sam) Williams, Jenna Duncan, and Andrew (Samantha) Willis; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Jacob Duncan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., at South River Baptist Church. A receiving of friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials can be made to South River Baptist Church; or West Point Baptist Church, Pastor Eddie Willis, 1100 Pine St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
