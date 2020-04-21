March 4, 1939 - April 18, 2020 James Edward Willis Sr., 81, a U.S. Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born March 4, 1939, to the late Elmer and Mable Willis and was predeceased by four sisters and one brother. Surviving are his wife, Poppy Willis; sons, Keith Willis of Statesville and Eddie Willis (Frances) of Landis. A memorial service will be held at South River Baptist Church in Statesville, at a later date.

