Kristi Kaye Wishon, 53, of Statesville, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1966, in Warsaw, Ind., the daughter of Charlene Lackey Witham and Richard Lamar Boggs. Kristi graduated from Gardner Webb University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and was employed with Crosswhite, Crosswhite and Johnson Law Firm as a paralegal. She enjoyed spending time in the sun at the beach or by the pool and had a passion for gardening. Always a lady of faith, her devotion to her church family and love of serving others was always evident. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and loved spending time in the company of those she loved. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 33 years, Phillip Wishon of the home; son, Corey Wishon and fiancée, Mackenzie Taylor; daughter, Abbey Wishon; mother, Charlene Kaye Witham and husband, Brad; father, Richard Lamar Boggs and wife, Judy; brothers, Matthew Boggs and wife, Carrye, and James Boggs; sister, Michelle Johnston and husband, Kirt; and numerous other loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, at Cove Church, 935 Crossroads Dr., in Statesville. The services will also be available on the Cove Church Facebook livestream. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County for their compassionate care of Kristi. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to them in her honor, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.nicholdsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

