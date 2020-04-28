Carolina Public Press published an article including a disagreement over public records between a WBTV reporter and Iredell County on April 22.
The article was about how accurate the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Carolina is and was written by a collaborative of news organizations including Carolina Public Press and WBTV. The collaborative reached out to county health departments across the state, requesting death certificates from March 1 to the day the request was fulfilled.
Background
Nick Oschner, WBTV’s chief investigative reporter, contacted the county health department April 13. Two days after reporters sent the requests the state Department of Health and Human Services advised county departments not to release the death certificates, the article indicated.
Emails provided by Oschner stated that Megan Redford, a spokeswoman for the Iredell Health Department directed Oschner to request the death certificates from the register of deeds on April 15. After six days of emailing back and forth between Oschner, Redford and county attorney Lisa Valdez, Register of Deeds Ron “Duck” Wyatt emailed Oschner on April 21.
Wyatt told Oschner there were about 225 death certificates included in the request. He said he would not provide electronic copies of the certificates, and it would cost between $60-100 to fulfill the request. Each hard copy of a certificate would cost 25 cents. The extra fees were for the 15-30 minutes of research it would take for Wyatt’s staff to gather the death certificates without names and birth dates.
Referencing public records law, Oschner insisted on having electronic copies and questioned the legality of the fees.
In response, Wyatt said in an email “I will be making everyone in Iredell County aware through various means available; that you are wanting all these death records with their loved ones private information! As an elected official, it is relevant the public be aware of how you are trying to bully the county into just giving you info from private citizens because you think you deserve it.”
Wyatt’s statement was quoted in the Carolina Public Press article as an example of county registers and health departments that challenged the records requests.
Points of disagreement
In a letter sent to Wyatt and the county attorney by WBTV’s attorney Lauren Russell of Washington D.C. law firm Ballard Spahr, WBTV disagreed with the county on two parts of public records law. First, they disagree on who is considered a “custodian” of death certificates and second, whether Wyatt’s insistence on providing hard copies instead of electronic ones and associated fees are legal.
Public records law in the state statute reads “custodians” of public records are required to provide copies of the documents.
“’Custodian’ does not mean an agency that holds the public records of other agencies solely for purposes of storage or safekeeping or solely to provide data processing,” statute 132-6 (a) states.
According to state statutes, multiple agencies can be responsible for the distributions of public records, depending on what agencies made or received the records.
Russell’s letter stated because the Iredell Health Department has death certificates, the department’s director is a custodian of the certificates as well as the register of deeds, so the department’s director is legally required to provide copies of the certificates.
In emails sent to Oschner by the county attorney, the county believes the register of deeds is responsible for distributing copies of death certificates based on G.S. 130A-99 which gives the county register of deeds authority to preserve copies of birth and death records. This statute states the register of deeds will provide copies of records upon request.
Regarding fees, statute 132-6 (a) also states the custodian can charge certain fees before distributing copies of public records. These fees should be directly related to the cost of making a copy of the record. If “extensive” resources or labor is necessary to provide the copies, the custodian can charge a labor fee based on the actual cost of labor used to find the records and make copies.
Via email, Oschner expressed a preference for electronic copies, pointing out that it would reduce the amount of time and office supplies needed to make the copies.
Statute 132-6 (a) reads someone can request a public record “in any and all media in which the public agency is capable of providing them.”
Wyatt said the office was not capable of putting a watermark on an electronic copy, identifying the copy as non-certified. Certified copies of birth and death records can only go to certain people. That was why he didn’t want to send electronic copies to Oschner.
Continued tension
“As a reminder, if WBTV were to present this issue to a court and substantially prevail, the Public Records Law mandates that the North Carolina courts allow WBTV to recover its legal fees,” Russell wrote in her letter to the county attorney and Wyatt.
Wyatt said he has obtained legal counsel for this matter as well.
He said he resents the implication in Carolina Public Press’ article that he denied Oschner’s public records request. If Oschner had accepted the hard copies and paid the fees, Wyatt would have supplied the death certificates.
Wyatt said he talked to other registers of deeds around the state who received similar requests from media. Some had denied the requests. Other registers had charged a fee for the public records and given the media agencies the requested records once the fee was paid.
Wyatt said he thought it was unfortunate the whole issue was handled via email.
“With emails, you lose a lot of inflection when you’re trying to resolve an issue,” Wyatt said. “I don’t know him (Oschner) or his communication skills. I could interpret something as snippet or unprofessional when he didn’t mean it that way at all.”
In an email to the Record & Landmark, Oschner said WBTV would continue to try and get access to the death certificates, not to bully the county as Wyatt accused him but “to provide as much information to the community as possible.”
“The Public Records Act is designed to give access to public information,” Oschner said. “This reporting project is just one good example of where public records can provide a lot of important context. Right now, more than ever, we need access to as much public information as possible to inform the public as we all try to navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times.”
