One wound up being one lonely number indeed for area-based boys basketball players in the I-Meck Conference ranks.
That is the case as a single player hailing from in the Iredell County territory included in the I-Meck coverage area was singled out for selection to the circuit’s all-conference roster.
Lake Norman senior Jack Edmonson is the lone member of either of the I-Meck’s two non-Mecklenburg County residents to merit membership on this past winter season’s honor roll.
A senior guard, the 6-foot-2 Edmonson carries the torch while being among the 15 players named to fill a first-team position from across the conference.
Other players filling the card include those from North Mecklenburg, Hough, West Charlotte, Hopewell, Mallard Creek and Vance.
North Meck, the regular-season champion, swept both top individual awards by housing the Player of the Year in Tristan Maxwell and the Coach of the Year in Duane Lewis.
Official release of the boys all-conference squad in basketball was made earlier this week by I-Meck Executive Athletic Secretary Masanori Toguchi Jr.
