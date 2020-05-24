I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, happy that spring has found us.
We now have temps in the high 70s which I observed last week by enjoying an outdoor lunch on our backyard deck, dining on Louise’s chicken salad made with cranberries and bits of pecans, all excellent, followed by a fresh baked brownie for dessert. A raven landed on the railing and cocked his eye at my plate so I tossed him a cranberry and he caught it mid-air. A wonder. This never happened before COVID-19.
Another wonder of the pandemic is how polished and squeaky clean everybody is since government demanded we hunker down and take hygiene tips from raccoons.
Thus, stores are still low on hand sanitizers. Also running low is rubbing alcohol, antibacterial wipes, and almost any kind of cleaner, but when you do get close to people they smell clean, like lavender or a jug of bleach. I was recently approached by a homeless gentleman who told me gin is a proven sanitizer, which probably makes Washington, D.C., the cleanest place on earth.
I am old enough to remember the polio fright of the ’50s when we stayed away from beaches, movie theaters, public pools and gyms, and they closed all the billiard halls. I was brought up an Original Free Will Baptist, and we didn’t go to billiard halls anyway. As a young boy I felt we were chosen people, under God’s special protection, and that polio was sent as a warning to the Pope, Episcopalians and, according to my grandfather, the Russians. No one in our family got sick. But a kid across town did, and I knew his family drank beer and the father, when working on his car, often took the Lord’s name in vain. An open and shut case.
The stock market stays as spooked as elk in wolf country, and at a time of political shenanigans it’s good to have something real to worry about.
For example, should you cancel the trip to Barcelona (we did) and move to a doublewide in the Mojave Desert (we didn’t) or stop your magazine subscriptions and wait for the end? It’s attention-grabbing to have a medieval-like plague creeping about, you’re forced to stay focused and wash your face mask. It takes your mind off politics.
Meanwhile Phase 2 of self-storage is upon us this weekend and Louise and I wondered if, when the All-Clear sounds and church bells begin ringing out, people will return to their busy lives, fly hither and yon, rush to meetings, eat in restaurants, and resume travel in large numbers like locusts, and we thought, “ Maybe not.” We’ve learned a lot from the pandemic.
The plague has been a great revelation of what is important from sea to shining sea. And we’ve learned a lot about ourselves.
Back in my younger days I tried to be an introspective brooding writer and musician, traveling about, being spontaneous and creative, but the pandemic has shown me I now desire routine. It takes initiative to be independent and I really don’t have what it takes anymore, so I need restrictions — a good lockdown routine.
I wake up, pour coffee, read my Bible (King James), and work on stories for the newspaper. I write in my office or the backyard deck. Later, take a neighborhood walk, then supper, and I’m in bed by 9:30.
Like a good shepherd, my routine leads me to lie down in green pastures besides the still waters with hand soap and much thanksgiving. Life is good. May God grant you peace, and some tasty chicken salad.
