I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, enjoying glorious summer weather.
Meanwhile, all across America, kings and queens in state castles gave the nod to resume honest work and so doors to barbershops and salons were unlocked while shaggy and partially grey-haired people lined up to have hair trimmed, clipped, and dyed. It was a happy occasion.
In all this happiness I saw a good friend, Eric, who told me his wife had been cutting his hair. She laughed when she did it, which doesn’t instill confidence to hear your haircutter chuckle, but he is retired and isn’t applying for a job so it didn’t matter. They had fun.
Hair was a big part of life back in the eleventh grade, 1969, when I was trying to impress a girl named Jo Ann. There was the full hair look of The Beatles or Jimi Hendrix, jocks with crewcuts, and farm boys with shaggy hair. The cool guys aimed for a style just below the ears. High school was all about being cool, with starched shirts, khaki pants, loafers, and black socks, but by 1972 everybody was wearing jeans, fingering “V” peace signs, and singing “Rocket Man.”
Now, I have no idea what is cool.
Coolness is no longer a driving force in my life. I’m old. I pick up a newspaper and read the obituaries before I read the headlines. I recognize a lot of the faces.
In college I took a semester in journalism classes to impress a girl, never thinking that I would actually use it one day. For a while I wanted to be an Ernest Hemingway and the English department was next to the Department of Technology and we writers, being intellectual and self-absorbed, looked down on the nerdy engineer students. They wore the wrong clothes, plastic pen protectors in their shirt pockets, high water pants hitched up to their arm-pits, horn-rimmed glasses and short cropped hair-cuts that screamed the 1950s.
We writers had long hair, bell-bottom jeans, cigarette breath and wrote dark stories with water-thin plots. Whenever you got writers-block you just looked at those engineer students with their slide rules hanging from their belts and suddenly you had the arrogance you needed to hammer out a complete sentence.
And now we’ve reached the future and it’s made of gifts given to us by engineers and programmers, such as space flight, laser surgery, the internet and little gizmos the size of a wallet that we can’t live without — a cell phone, that is also an encyclopedia, camera, calendar, newspaper and a hundred other things I’m clueless about.
Bookish men and women from the world of calculus and prime numbers changed the world in wonderous ways. Bill Gates doesn’t seem worried about side-burns. Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, prim in her tight naval hat, gave us COBOL, an early programing language that enables your laptop to think. Mark Zuckerberg has a haircut resembling a swim cap, yet Facebook is how I stay in touch with family and friends.
Hair had nothing to do with any of it.
I’m writing this on a laptop that operates on unseen codes, languages, and symbols written by engineers for engineers, people who breezed through college courses that to me were concrete walls.
To all the shunned nerds of the world, thank you for my wireless printer, laptop and cell phone. You’re a blessing to old coots like me.
I’m sorry we criticized your hair. You should see mine. It’s a barber’s nightmare, and I can’t wait to get it cut to impress a girl — my wife Louise. God bless.
