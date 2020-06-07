I am very concerned with the continued dirt bike traffic in and around the city of Statesville. We were traveling home on West Front Street on Tues evening and encountered no less than five dirt bikes - all without helmets. As we sat at a stoplight at Garner Bagnal and prepared to cross over to Hickory Highway the dirt bikes moved along on both sides of my car and the car in front of us. Not knowing what the dirt bikes were going to do, the car in front of us slowed down as we moved forward through the green light, dirt bikes still on our left, in the middle of the road. As we neared a convenience store, the dirt bikes on the left edged closer to the car in front of us expecting the car to stop to allow entrance into the parking lot of the convenience store. The car in front did stop but I noticed the car had a handicap sign hanging on the interior mirror so was probably afraid to do otherwise. I see this as a problem and harassment to citizens of Iredell County and something more should be done by law enforcement to address this issue.
Laura Johnson
Statesville
