We would like to say the most devastating pandemic to ever hit our lifetime has shut down so many small businesses around our whole world these past weeks. Sadly, these companies have been impacted severely. Yes, the biggies like Walmart and Target have not suffered as us little people.
We began our tiny business with one employee, our son, 23 years ago. God called us to start it, and we obeyed. It was that obedience that we were faithful to go forward with not a dime to back us up. It was totally by faith. The Lord orchestrated every single move of the step of faith.
He provided means of purchasing inventory, equipment, and a half-rundown trailer and some land to begin. Frightening was an understatement. Everything was working perfect with starting a whole new customer base locally to covering a several state product base. God blessed us exceedingly more than we could even imagine.
Starting out with zero was not the easiest way to begin a business. We labored long hours and it was hard work, but God gave the increase. Now, 23 years later, we can’t say any different except we praise our omnipotent God who directed us in keeping our business afloat. (No pun intended).
We faced a major economical dilemma in 2008 when business went down drastically. We trusted God then. Now with the COVID-19 virus, the same is true. He is just as faithful to pull us through now.
My point is to never give up until God says it is time to shut ‘er down. We honestly have not felt the impact of business loss during this current situation. We are thankful because others have worked and started the same way that we did in the beginning. That is not at all to say look at our way. No, it means look at the wonder of our God and His way. He has been the faithful one to secure us financially. Hopefully, other small businesses will come back stronger than ever and be booming back from lost sales.
In closing, we have nothing but to brag on — it is not giving up when at times things weren’t as good as we thought they should be. If you are one of those businesses, God may bring back more sales than you had before the economical and physical bomb which fell upon all of us. It is all walking and working by faith.
Our hearts go out to each and every one that has contracted this dreaded virus and more importantly has succumbed to it’s deadly effect.
Randy and Dawnn Kimberlin
Waterway Marine Products
Statesville
