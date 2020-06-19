It is hard to imagine that, after three-and-a-half years of the Trump presidency, with more and more Reich-like actions, anything good will come out of this presidency. But, it may. The NFL has pledged a large amount of money to social justice and dialogues are occurring all around the country between protesters and their elected officials. Police who have committed heinous crimes are finally having to face justice like all of the rest of us. It would appear at least a treatment is in sight for America’s peculiar disease, our nation’s original sin, the inequality that has existed in this country from its very beginnings up to today. Trump has exposed the depths of the raging racism that jeopardizes fully half of this country’s people, those who are viewed as “others” because of their origins, because of who or how they love or to whom they pray. There may be hope for America. I hope, however, that those who have intentionally looted and degraded our country eventually obtain their full measure of justice.
Robert Hastings
Statesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.