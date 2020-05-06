There is currently an ongoing battle in the political realm between the forces of globalism vs. national sovereignty. Since 1989, every U.S. president except the current one has sided with the forces of globalization. This year’s election is shaping up to be a continuation of this battle.
The choice this year is very clear: Do we want to continue down the road of nationalism, or choose instead to return to globalism? It is very important to remember that the soon-coming anti-Christ will come out of a one-world governmental system. All Bible-believing Christians had better realize this before they vote this November.
We therefore must continue to stay on the present path to avoid the fate of falling into the one-world government of the anti-Christ.
Jeff Roope
Statesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.