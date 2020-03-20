Nation needs God to face calamities
“Let’s work together to defeat the monster virus” describes the current problems that we are facing in regard to the COVID -19 virus, encouraging all of us to do our best to follow all the rules that will help us to get through these trying times.
Working together is very necessary to hold this “tiger” at bay and this article also states that if we treat this pandemic as a wake-up call, we can get through it better prepared for whatever crisis strikes next. That is true but what this article leaves out is our creator God. We must invite God back into our nation if we’re going to have a fighting chance in regard to the “next” calamity to strike us. Without God we will struggle and fail, we cannot do it alone.
Don Ledbetter
Statesville
Thanks to man who collected litter
My sincere thanks to the gentleman who collected at least two month’s worth of litter along Old Mocksville Road between Jane Sowers and Chestnut Grove Roads early Saturday, March 14. I didn’t get to thank him in person but did see he was driving a G.L. Wilson Co. truck. Hoping he, or someone who knows him, will see this and tell him. Also, would like to ask others to please stash their trash until they get to a proper receptacle — not the roadside.
Pattie Templeton
Statesville
