Thank you to those still serving the community

Can’t stress using the ‘T’ word enough! To the medical professionals, hospital aides, supermarket, restaurant and public transit workers who put their lives on the line 24/7 so that we can at least try and live a normal life during these hectic times, how about we all shout out a big THANK YOU to these selfless, brave folks?
Herb Stark
Mooresville
