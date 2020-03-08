I had read Tony Horwitz’s 1998 book, “Confederates in the Attic” as well as his 2008’s “A Voyage Long and Strange,” some years ago. I recently got around to his “Blue Latitudes,” (2002) which for too long had graced my bookshelf, unread.
This book is about Captain James Cook (1728-1779), arguably the greatest sailor who ever lived, a real sailor’s sailor, who literally redrew the map of the world, filling in about a fourth of the globe for mapmakers in the late 1700s. Cook is best known for three voyages of discovery in the Pacific Ocean that, as far as I know, have never been equaled.
The first was as captain of King George III’s bark, “Endeavor” to the South Pacific. He barely missed discovering Antarctica, but was the first to accurately chart the east coast of Australia and the Great Barrier Reef. That voyage lasted from July of 1768 to July of 1771.
A second voyage soon followed, from July of 1772 to July of 1775, this time as captain of HMS Resolution, in which he explored and/or charters Easter Island, New Caledonia, the Sandwich Islands (now known as Hawaii), with stops at Tahiti, Bora Bora, Tonga and other places you and I have only read about.
After taking a year off, he ventured forth again on the HMS Resolution in July of 1776, this time in an attempt to find the fabled Northwest Passage, but from the western side (Alaska and Siberia) to the East toward the Atlantic, going over the top of today’s Canada. This can be done today aboard an icebreaker or by submarine going under the pack ice, but was not possible in Cook’s day. This was to be Cook’s final earthly voyage, as he was killed in a fight between Europeans and Native Hawaiians in Hawaii in February of 1779 at age 50.
Horwitz, as you might suspect from his 480-page book’s subtitle, used the captain’s journal and another journal by the Endeavor’s science officer as a guide book in attempting to visit a number of the places the captain had visited 200-plus years before, and ascertain how much of Cook’s legacy still existed and what modern-day people living on islands he explored thought of him, if they thought of him at all.
Winner of a 1995 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, Horwitz also pointed up similarities between the fictional James Kirk, of TV’s “Star Trek,” and the historic James Cook, of the Royal Navy. Cook voyaged aboard the HMS Endeavor, Kirk trekked aboard the USS Enterprise. Both men followed loose orders to “explore, seek out and boldly go.” Both vessels had scientists aboard. Both also had red-garbed crewmen: Kirk’s security people became known as “the Expendables” on the TV show. If you watched the show much at all, whenever a landing party beamed down to a hitherto unknown planet, you knew that some of those wearing red shirts would not be around to “beam up.” Cook’s security team were red-coated Royal Marines, whose duty was to protect the captain and the landing party.
Before embarking on his book, Horwitz signed up for one of those cruises on a tall ship, in which landlubbers pay good money to become crew members of a sailing ship. For most of his book, however, Horwitz flies to Cook’s next port-of-call.
During the course of his career, the captain logged some 200,000 miles. That’s about eight times the Earth’s circumference at the equator. During his cruises, Cook lost very few men, and lost none to scurvy, a very common affliction among sailors of that time. As Horwitz points out, on one of his voyages, “Cook and his men sailed the extreme latitudes for 117 days without touching land.”
“For much of the voyage, Cook sailed blind: into uncharted waters, toward unknown lands, through hurricane belts with nothing but clouds to warn of the weather ahead …. Cook traveled far beyond the range of any help, without so much as a life raft.”
The Endeavor did not endeavor to set any records, but was trying to accurately chart the positions of known islands and to chart unknown islands, particularly the fabled terra incognito australis, the “unknown southern land” that European geographers suspected might exist. In this, Captain Cook was extremely successful; some of his charts were so accurate they were used into the 1990s before being replaced by charts based on global positioning satellites.
James Cook’s navigational skills have never been questioned. More debatable, though, are the effects of his voyages on the peoples he encountered. One may argue that what Cook discovered and/or charted would have been found by some other European showing less restraint than this son of Yorkshire did. Horwitz tells the sad tale of Pacific cultures that were infected, dispossessed, murdered, deprived of their culture and belief system by subsequent waves of “visitors.”
Like cake, it seems that mankind cannot find paradise and have it, too.
Author Tony Horwitz died in May of last year at the relatively young age of 60. His passing has deprived us of books he might have written. Horwitz wrote with insight, detail and humor. The world has lost a talent.
Our county library has a copy of “Blue Latitudes” and copies can be purchased online through eBay for less than $4, including free shipping. “Blue Latitudes” is a great book for former sailors as well as armchair adventurers, even if they be Landlubbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.