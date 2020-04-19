Back when I was younger, while the Earth was still cooling and children rode to school atop yellow-painted dinosaurs like in “The Flintstones,” there was a TV program that my brother Jeff and I eagerly watched on Saturday mornings.
As you might have deduced from the title of this column, the TV show was about a heroic — but not superhuman — man called “Captain Midnight.” This was not his given name, but a title. His character’s “real” name was Jim Albright.
The CBS television show was a derivative of an earlier popular radio show, a newspaper comic and comic books. The program debuted in 1938 on radio station WGN Chicago. Created by writers Wilfred G. Moore and Robert M. Burtt, it continued through 1949. It was especially popular during World War II, when the Captain fought various despicable Axis villains.
The character was popular enough that in 1942 Columbia Pictures produced a 15-part cliffhanger serial which brought the Captain, played by Dave O’Brien, to the big silver screen.
It was the TV show, however, that I remember. The Captain, a pilot, flew a jet called “The Silver Dart” that looked like the real experimental rocket and jet-powered research aircraft, the Douglas Skyrocket. In fact, film footage of the actual supersonic aircraft was occasionally incorporated into the 30-minute TV program, lending some verisimilitude to the series.
The Douglas Aircraft Company built the Skyrocket for the Navy. It first flew in 1948; by 1953, it became the first aircraft to fly at more than twice the speed of sound, circa 1,200 mph. (You can go to Google images and look at it for yourself.)
The show began with the TV screen showing an astronomical observatory beside an aircraft runway. The announcer then intoned the immortal words, “On a mountain top high above a large city stands the headquarters of a man devoted to the cause of freedom and justice, a war hero who has never stopped fighting against his country’s enemies, a private citizen who is dedicating his life to the struggle against evil men everywhere, Captain Midnight!” Then the show’s theme music came up.
As with many of the heroic Good Guys in those more-innocent times, Captain Midnight, played by Richard Webb (1915-1993), had a sidekick, Ichabod “Ikky” Mudd, played by character actor Sid Melton, who accompanied the Captain in the needle-nosed Silver Dart and provided a degree of comic relief. Another member of the Captain’s inner circle was an eyeglasses-wearing, lab-coated scientist, Aristotle “Tut” Jones, played by veteran actor Olan Soule. Tut usually remained at the Captain’s mountain fortress headquarters, where he labored to create some new invention to help the Captain and Ikky overcome Evil-Doers.
The TV program began in September of 1954 and ran through January of 1956, for a total of 39 action-packed episodes and was sponsored by a chocolaty, malty milk supplement, “Ovaltine.” Not only was Ovaltine the show’s sponsor, it was also the source of Captain Midnight tie-ins (premiums). Send in a number of the waxed-paper Ovaltine jar inner seals as proofs of purchase, plus a buck or two, and you could get a decoder badge, a cloth emblem for your windbreaker, a red plastic Captain Midnight shake-up mug and so forth. My brother and I somehow persuaded Mom and Dad that we could not live without these items and consequently Jeff and I quaffed a lot of Ovaltine-flavored and fortified milk.
One could also become a member of Captain Midnight’s support group, the “Secret Squadron.” The Captain was known to us as “SQ-1,” Ikky was “SQ-2.” The TV show inferred that all types of people, even school children such as my brother and myself — shades of Sherlock Holmes’ Baker Street Irregulars — might actually be clandestine members of the Secret Squadron, ever ready to assist the Captain. You never knew who was in the Secret Squadron!
More than 1,000 Captain Midnight items were recently for sale on eBay: comics, DVDs of the old TV program and the 15-chapter movie serial, decoder badges, Ovaltine mugs and so forth. One may still purchase Ovaltine, the Captain’s long-time sponsor, at Walmart and enjoy a glass of chocolaty, malty goodness while watching the DVDs or listening to tapes of the original radio shows.
“Hey, Ikky and Tut,” I call to my two Scottish terriers, Molly and Nessie, “get the Silver Dart (in this case, my Subaru) warmed up; we’ve got evil men everywhere to struggle with if freedom and justice are to prevail!”
Judy calls from the kitchen, “You three try to be back in time for lunch.” l make a mental note to pick up a jar or two of Ovaltine while we’re out.
