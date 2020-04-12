You and I were told by our mothers to always “Look for the silver lining” in the dark clouds and that when “Life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” In other words, suck it up, Buttercup; learn from your mistakes.
There may be some good to be found in otherwise bad things. Our current medical/economic situation certainly qualifies as a bad thing, so I thought I would look for some good that could, and I hope will, come of it. I make no claims to be expert on any of this, but I remain cautiously optimistic that things can improve.
Feel free to add to my list. Here are some things I came up with that could be positive:
1. Perhaps the coronavirus has made us realize how interconnected we on this spaceship we call “Earth” really are. Globally, what happens far away, say in Wuhan, China, to pick a city at random, can affect us. I wonder how many Americans outside of the State Department had ever heard of Wuhan, China?
We already know droughts in Colombia or Brazil affect the price of coffee and political unrest in the Middle East affects petroleum prices. It used to take ships weeks, months even, to cross the ocean. Today, a person can get on a jet in New York in the morning and be in London or Paris before afternoon. This is what they mean when they say the world is getting smaller. Believe it.
2. Let us realize that we are also interconnected locally. Let us suppose a local factory closes, putting 100 people out of work. Do you think those people are going out and buying new clothes, a washer and dryer? A new car? Buy a new summer wardrobe? Chances are they will watch their cash flow like a dog watches squirrels and if enough local factories, restaurants, offices and stores close, there will be a domino effect, causing even more places to close.
3. I hope America heard the wake-up-call as to the necessity of having a stockpile of American-made medical supplies on hand such as hand sanitizer/disinfectant, and PPEs (personal protective equipment): medical masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators, etc.
4. Surely, the heads of state of all countries now realize the necessity of alerting health monitoring organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Red Cross, of potential epidemics. I would rather the United States give away $100 million in medical supplies than have to treat 100 million U.S. citizens for an infectious disease that could have been stopped before it went global.
5. I hope we are now more appreciative of the medical professionals and volunteers who, at personal risk, go into harm’s way for us. This would include doctors, nurses, lab technicians, paramedics, emergency personnel, hospital and clinic administrators, assistants and so on.
6. I wonder if the number of highway accidents has decreased over the last few weeks. That could be a good thing, as well as the lower levels of air pollution as a result of fewer internal combustion (automobile) engines being run.
7. The price of gasoline is lower than in recent memory and may continue to plummet, according to the laws of supply and demand. I understand that it has gone below a dollar a gallon in some places. Too bad we are encouraged to stay home, and even if we went somewhere, we might find it to be closed once we arrived.
8. Perhaps we need to reintroduce and insist on the concepts of basic personal hygiene, in the home, at school and at work.
9. The current health crisis should spur government to invest in more basic research into viruses, those tiny organisms that seem to inhabit the boundary between living and nonliving. Perhaps more gifted students will be drawn to the field of molecular biology and make discoveries that will benefit future generations.
10. Judy and I made a necessary trip to Mooresville Monday and we saw several impromptu signs along our route. One sign implored us to “Keep Calm and Stay Home,” while another reminded us that “This Too Shall Pass.” I should have had my camera with me. We also noted the display of many American flags.
11. This crisis has given us all an opportunity to demonstrate compassion and care for one another, through volunteering, collecting food and other necessities, contributing to relief organizations, and in helping others in myriad ways. Too many of us “Talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk.”
12. Perhaps our current situation has led to some home improvements: families walking together in our excellent current weather, families doing more things together as the kids are home for the foreseeable future.
