The mail on the last Tuesday in May brought a very pleasant surprise from Asheville, where my cousin Anna lives. It was a cookbook that had belonged to my maternal grandmother, Mrs. Nelle S. Rhodes, R.N., who lived in the large apartment house at the corner of Mulberry and West Front Streets.
“Mamaw Rhodes,” as we, her seven grandchildren called her, raised three children — my mother, her sister Sue Frances and her brother Paul Joshua — during the Great Depression, and did nursing at local hospitals as well as private duty nursing. She was one unique lady. She saved my life, literally, at least twice, and as a neonatal nurse, probably saved hundreds of other newborns.
The slim book, titled “Milady’s Favorite Cook Book,” was published in 1932 by Brady Printing Company in Statesville, and was compiled by the Frances Pressly Hamilton Bible Class of the First A.R.P. Church in Statesville.
The cover had come loose from the 80-page text, but had been taped back together, and showed other evidence of extensive use over the years.
Cousin Anna, Paul’s daughter, in her attached note, credits the quarantine with getting her “to finally go through those boxes in the basement that I’ve been ignoring for years.” She also wondered how many of the Statesville businesses with advertisements at the tops and bottoms of the pages and on the end papers were still in business.
Gray-headed readers of my columns may recognize: Johnson Funeral Home (no Bunch partnership as yet), Piedmont Baking Company, First National Bank, Lazenby-Montgomery Hardware Co., Ramsey-Bowles Department Store, Peoples Loan and Savings Bank, Statesville Ice Co., Summers Dairy, Statesville Chair Co., the Vance Hotel, Holland Brothers, New Way Laundry, J. C. Penney, Sherrill-White Shoe Co., Statesville Brick Co., George H. Emery-Accountant, Hefner’s Cafe, Nash Furniture Co., Mills Clothing Co., Hadley & Meroney Hardware, Fraley’s Grocery, Carolina Motor Co., the Playhouse Theatre, Belk’s, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Statesville Flour Mills, Sharpe’s Pocket Billiard Parlor and others.
Where telephone numbers were printed, they were all two- or three-digit numbers. Many of the recipes included the name of the recipe’s contributor.
The best parts of the book, however, were the otherwise blank pages where my grandmother — I recognized her handwriting — had written-in some of her own favorite recipes. Among these culinary gems were Glazed Carrots, Deviled Onions, Spoon Bread, Ginger Cookies and Green Bean Casserole.
The anchor, the crown jewel and most valuable item of the compendium was…wait for it…Mamaw’s Pound Cake, otherwise known as The Food of the Gods. You can toast it, serve it topped with vanilla ice cream or eat a thick, unadorned warm slice accompanied by a cup of coffee or a tall, cold glass of milk. Frosting is not required. The gods on Mt. Olympus dined on ambrosia, but we mere mortals didn’t mind, for we had pound cake.
Just to show you what a fine fellow I am, here is the recipe:
Pound Cake
Ingredients:
3 c sugar
6 eggs at room temperature
1 c milk
4 c sifted regular flour
1 tsp baking powder (add to flour before sifting)
1 tsp vanilla flavoring
1 tsp lemon or orange extract
1 cup (2 sticks) butter at room temperature
Directions:
Mix sugar with softened butter. When blended, add one egg at a time. Blend well, then add flour and milk alternately. Add the lemon or orange extract. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Pour into well-greased and floured pound cake pan and put in preheated 350 degree oven for an hour. Do not disturb cake for one hour, then check doneness with cake tester or toothpick.
Turn onto cake rack immediately to cool.
This recipe almost makes the quarantine worthwhile. Almost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.