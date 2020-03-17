Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.