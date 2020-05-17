The 2020-21 budget will be the subject of a public hearing at Monday’s Statesville City Council meeting.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, comments for the public hearing will be taken by phone through noon Monday.
The pre-agenda meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 227 S. Center St. The regular meeting is at 7 p.m.
The public hearing is one of the steps in approving the 2020-21 budget. City manager Ron Smith presented the proposed budget two weeks ago. As presented, the budget keeps the current tax rate of $0.5478. Smith’s message to the City Council can be found at www.statesville.nc.net.
Public hearings are set for consideration of a site plan for mini-warehouses at 1739 Wilkesboro Highway and for the first reading of a rezoning request filed by Calvary Baptist Church, 504 Whites Mill Road from Heavy Industrial to Urban Fringe Low-Density Residential.
To make comments on any of the public hearings, contact the city clerk at 704-878-3544 for further instructions or email comments to clerk@statesville.net by noon Monday.
The council also will consider accepting an offer from the N.C. Department of Transportation to purchase a portion of a city-owned parcel for right-of-way and easement for the Interstate 40/77 interchange project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.