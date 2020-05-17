The 2020-21 budget will be the subject of a public hearing at Monday’s Statesville City Council meeting.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, comments for the public hearing will be taken by phone through noon Monday.

The pre-agenda meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 227 S. Center St. The regular meeting is at 7 p.m.

The public hearing is one of the steps in approving the 2020-21 budget. City manager Ron Smith presented the proposed budget two weeks ago. As presented, the budget keeps the current tax rate of $0.5478. Smith’s message to the City Council can be found at www.statesville.nc.net.

Public hearings are set for consideration of a site plan for mini-warehouses at 1739 Wilkesboro Highway and for the first reading of a rezoning request filed by Calvary Baptist Church, 504 Whites Mill Road from Heavy Industrial to Urban Fringe Low-Density Residential.

To make comments on any of the public hearings, contact the city clerk at 704-878-3544 for further instructions or email comments to clerk@statesville.net by noon Monday.

The council also will consider accepting an offer from the N.C. Department of Transportation to purchase a portion of a city-owned parcel for right-of-way and easement for the Interstate 40/77 interchange project.

