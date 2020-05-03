Authorities are searching for a man who fell off a tube on Lake Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews from Iredell and Lincoln counties responded to an area off Stonemarker Road around 2 p.m. Sunday, said Matthew Lee, N.C. Wildlife officer who was investigating the incident.
He said three people were on a tube on Lake Norman and one, a man in his 40s, fell off and did not resurface.
Lee said the Iredell and Lincoln County sheriff’s office lake patrol, emergency crews from fire and rescue agencies in the area and wildlife were involved in a search Sunday afternoon.
No further information was available Sunday evening.
