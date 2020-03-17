20200318_srl_news_chickfila_p1

The lines were fast-moving as Chick-fil-A joined the movement toward drive-thru only service. 

 KAREN KISTLER / STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK

Chick-fil-A was among the fast food restaurants that had already shifted to a drive-thru only process on Monday. The lines were long at some of the places, but with multiple people working to take orders, things were moving along. An executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday created more of this style of dining out.

