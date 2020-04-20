Sheriff: Man dies after car backs into North Carolina river
LEXINGTON — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who died while trying to unload a boat into a river on Sunday morning, officials said.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an access point on the Yadkin River south of Lexington around 10 a.m. and found a vehicle submerged in the water, officials told news outlets.
Investigators determined the victim was trying to back the boat into the water when the car it was attached to went under with the man inside, the office said. The vehicle’s windows were rolled down at the time, The Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the sheriff’s office.
No additional details were released. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.
Wrightsville Beach opens to visitors, but with restrictions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — This coastal town has opened beach access to the public, but an official said Monday that the opening comes with a set of restrictions.
Ocean and soundside beach access points are open as of noon Monday, Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens said in news release. According to the town, all access points and beaches will be opened for what’s described as individual, non-stationary exercise activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing and water sports. People participating in those activities must maintain strict social distancing rules. Also, the town said any exercise groups can’t have more than 10 people.
The town said sunbathing, sitting, fishing, games and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches for now.
Beach paraphernalia, such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas are not allowed. Dogs are also not permitted on the beach, according to the guidelines.
In addition, the town said public restrooms will remain closed, as will parks, with the exception of tennis courts. Town-owned parking lots will also remain closed to the general public, officials said.
Elsewhere, beaches have been opened to residents and property owners in Carteret County, but are still restricted to tourists. Surf City officials took down barriers to public beach access last Friday, although pubic parking and other facilities remain closed. The accesses had been closed since March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.