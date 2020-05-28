A lunch of chicken and all the fixings was served to those who are the backbone of making sure there’s food on the table — farmers.
South River Baptist Church served lunch plates to farmers Thursday to honor essential workers in Iredell County.
The church prepared enough food to feed 500 people. They served them at Nutrien AG Solutions off Tomlin Mill Road.
“Our church has embraced the opportunity to bless those essential to our community,” said South River senior pastor Chris Thompson. “Farmers are essential.”
Thursday’s event was in line with a string of lunch plate servings in recent weeks as Thompson said that South River had served the Sheriff’s Office, downtown restaurant workers, teachers and mechanics, among others.
“In times such as these, people are in fear,” Thompson said. “Our purpose is to give them hope.”
The lunch plates consisted of chicken, slaw, baked beans, a Little Debbie cake and sweet tea to drink. They were also served with a pamphlet that had a radio broadcast written down from Paul Harvey, a former radio broadcaster.
“On the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So, God made a farmer,” part of the pamphlet read.
Bill Walker, a farmer and agriculture teacher at North Iredell High School, said that the lunch plates were a great way to show
appreciation to farmers in Iredell County.
“Great way to feel appreciated for hard work of putting food on the table three times a day,” Walker said.
Thompson said people are struggling and that South River Baptist wanted to bring them peace.
“They’re serving,” Thompson said of essential workers. “We want to bring encouragement and hope. Someone has to do it.”
