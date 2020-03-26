We Are Open
|BUSINESS
|PICK-UP
|DELIVERY
|CURBSIDE
|PHONE
|ADDRESS
|Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|9802238186
|121 N Center St suite 104
|Broad Street Burger Company
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|9802232850
|111 E Broad St
|The Bristol Café & Catering
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|7047754846
|110 Court Street
|Dragon Golden
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|7048721081
|1529 E Broad St
|Boxcar Grille
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|7043979287
|3103 Taylorsville Hwy
|Sorrentos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|704-878-0550
|1004 Crossroads Drive
