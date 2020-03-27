We are open

BUSINESS PICK-UP DELIVERY CURBSIDE PHONE ADDRESS
Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill Yes Yes No 9802238186 121 N Center St suite 104
Broad Street Burger Company Yes Yes No 9802232850 111 E Broad St
The Bristol Café & Catering Yes Yes Yes 7047754846 110 Court Street
Dragon Golden Yes No Yes 7048721081 1529 E Broad St
Boxcar Grille Yes Yes Yes 7043979287 3103 Taylorsville Hwy
Sorrentos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Yes Yes Yes 704-878-0550 1004 Crossroads Drive

