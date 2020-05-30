Gardner-Webb junior receiver Izaiah Gathings has been named to the Hero Sports 2020 FCS Preseason All-America third team.
The former Statesville High standout is coming off a big season with the Runnin’ Bulldogs. In 2019, he earned first-team All-Big South Conference honors along with sophomore All-America team honors.
In his first season as a starter, the 6-foot-4, 216-pounder led the Big South with 71 catches for 1,046 yards and ranked second in the conference with 11 touchdown catches. Gathings became only the second Gardner-Webb receiver in the past 20 years at the Division I level to have a 1,000-yard season. He is only the third in program history (since 1970) to reach that mark.
It was Gathings’ dominance against Big South opponents that stirred the greatest attention.
In the Oct. 12 league opener against Hampton, Gathings hauled in four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. That sparked a stretch of three consecutive games with at least two touchdown catches.
Gathings' productivity ramped up to another level from there. He caught a career-high 14 balls for 172 yards and a touchdown against Charleston Southern, beginning a still-active streak of four consecutive games with at least 10 catches, at least 100 yards receiving and at least one touchdown reception.
That four-game streak with 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards broke a Big South record, and Gathings could add to that record when the 2020 season begins.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season at home Sept. 3 against Limestone.
East-West All-Star Games canceled
The N.C. Coaches Association reluctantly announced this past week that its board of directors decided to cancel this summer’s annual East-West All-Star football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s soccer games, as well as the on-site coaching clinic. The board vote to do so was unanimous.
Due to current unknowns regarding the Covid-19 virus, government regulations, and concerns about possible loss of normal physical conditioning, the NCCA chose not to jeopardize the health of the coaches, players, and staff or the players’ upcoming college opportunities.
Players who were selected to play in the games may contact the NCCA office next June if they are interested in coming to the 2021 games and being recognized at halftime.
Instead of hosting its traditional on-site coaching clinic, the NCCA will host a series of video coaching clinic sessions posted on the NCCA website www.nccoach.org.
