The University of Southern California beach volleyball team will add Mooresville native and South Iredell High School graduate Julia Scoles to its roster Trojans head coach Dain Blanton announced Thursday.
A 2019 All-Big West selection at the University of Hawaii, Scoles will join USC at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.
“Julia is a hard-working and focused player who exemplifies the Trojan Beach culture,” Blanton said in a statement. “We are excited to have her join us and I'm confident that she is going to make an immediate impact on our program."
Scoles, whose 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, completed her time at Hawaii with a 36-8 overall record and was an AVCA Top-Flight Award winner in addition to her All-Big West accolades. She was chosen to several all-tournament teams and was named to the Big West Commissioner's Honor Roll.
Prior to beginning her career on the sand, Scoles was an indoor volleyball standout with the North Carolina Tar Heels. She was named the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and All-ACC. She was also chosen to the AVCA's East Region Team as the regional Freshman of the Year and was later awarded All-America honorable mention.
Scoles was named as one of 12 candidates for PrepVolleyball.com's Preseason National Player of the Year award prior to her sophomore season in Chapel Hill, but issues with concussions sidelined her for the better part of 2017.
Scoles finished her only full season at UNC with 305 kills, 259 digs, and 32 service aces.
Scoles was the sixth-ranked recruit in the nation as rated by PrepVolleyball.com coming out of high school, where she led South Iredell to the 2015 N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship. She was named N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year and an Under Armour High School All-American.
At Southern Cal, Scoles joins a beach volleyball team that was 6-5 this season before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-time national champion, USC finished as the NCAA runner-up in 2019 and claimed the program's third Pac-12 Championship.
