The Catawba Valley Community College softball program announced its End of Year Awards this week, bringing an official close to its first season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.
Six individual awards were presented to Red Hawk softball players, including one to former West Iredell High School standout Katelyn McClure.
An infielder and pitcher, McClure was the recipient of the team’s Gold Glove Award, which is given to the best defender. She finished the spring with a .972 fielding percentage and 63 put outs.
“When I think of Katelyn, I think of consistency,” CVCC head coach Josh Bumgarner said. “Obviously as our leadoff hitter, we need her to get on base consistently, and she does that. She sets the table offensively for us, but defensively she is just as, if not more, consistent with a glove on her hand. She played three different positions for our squad, had a top-three fielding percentage and the most put outs on our team. Her consistency and calmness will be something we miss going forward.”
Other CVCC award winners were as follows:
Silver Slugger: outfielder and pitcher Payton Goble (Bunker Hill)—.421 batting average, .719 slugging percentage, 28 RBI and 11 extra-base hits;
“We Over Me”: outfielder Erin Cole (North Davidson)—given to the player who embodies the program’s selfless motto mentality;
Most Improved: catcher and outfielder Ashlyn Parsons (Bunker Hill)—.421 batting average, 11 extra-base hits, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases;
Pitcher of the Year: Chesney Millsaps (Alexander Central)— five wins and 34 strikeouts in 13 appearances.
Red Hawks Player of the Year: third baseman and outfielder Kelsea Dejarnette (Alexander Central)—.422 batting average, .734 slugging percentage, five home runs and 21 RBI.
“This group by the numbers and the effort they put forth is a deserving bunch,” Bumgarner said. “I wish I could give everyone something. I feel that all of our players are deserving in some capacity. I am proud to be their coach.”
