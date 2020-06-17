There were 42 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes named to the Region 10 All-Academic team, which was announced this week.
Among the nine representatives from the CVCC softball team were Zoe Dalton (North Iredell H.S.) and Katelyn McClure (West Iredell H.S.).
Student-athletes were eligible for the all-academic team provided they competed in a spring sport and achieved at least a 3.0 GPA with 12 credit hours passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.