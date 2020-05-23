The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them.
Name: Ellison Johnson
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Lacrosse
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Losing my senior year of lacrosse was very tough because this is the last school sport I will play and the team was on the rise.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was very shocked when it happened and my reaction now is that I just want one last game on the field.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Appalachian State University to major in exercise science.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Winning the very first game for the program.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
My advice for rising freshmen would be enjoy high school as much as possible and don’t take it for granted because you never know if you might lose your senior year too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.