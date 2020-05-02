The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its spring meetings this past week at which time it released the voting breakdown for the two amendment proposals that failed to pass earlier this year.
The first proposal would have allowed the board to determine the number of classifications during each alignment period. Current bylaws require it to align specifically using four classifications. The second would have required the board of directors to realign on an annual basis instead of every four years.
In order to pass, the proposals needed three-fourths of the membership to vote in the affirmative, which would be 314 of the 418 member schools. Any school that did not vote essentially counted as a no vote.
Only 68 percent of the membership voted yes. A total of 75 percent needed to vote in favor of the change to pass. The second proposal also failed to meet the 75 percent threshold, but the NCHSAA didn’t disclose the voting breakdown.
The next realignment is scheduled for 2021.
The following are some highlights of decisions made by the Board of Directors during their spring session:
- Approved policy mirroring the State Board of Education’s decision to extend the validity of Pre-Participation Examinations (PPE) conducted on or after April 1, 2019. Also acknowledged a State Board of Education decision to allow academic eligibility for any student meeting local promotion standards during the fall semester of 2020-2021.
- Declared co-champions for the State Basketball Championships of 2020. Conferring the honor upon all Regional Champions following the decision to cancel the State Championships in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Approved an adjusted contact definition and new contact limitations football which was developed in partnership between the NC Football Coaches Association and the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
- Approved adjustments to the soccer playoff calendar (now a Monday, Thursday format for early rounds) and an adjustment to allow regular season contests to end as a tie in men’s and women’s soccer following two ten-minute overtime periods.
- Approved the distribution of grant funds in excess of $120,000 to member schools requesting and awarded through the inaugural NCHSAA Grant Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.