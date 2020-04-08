West Iredell High School Athletic Director Mickey Jordan praised the late Mike Heintz after the former Warriors soccer coach passed away March 30 following a brief cancer battle.
“Such a great Christian man and like you said a true hero,” Jordan commented on a Facebook post by Heintz’s son, David, a 1996 West Iredell graduate and former Warriors athlete who also has overseen the school’s soccer program.
“He touched so many lives in this community young and old,” Jordan wrote, noting the impact Mike had on his own life. “… He will be greatly missed by so many people.”
Like Jordan, countless others reached out to the Heintz family in the days since Mike’s death, expressing their heartfelt sympathies and extolling the virtues of the Celeste Henkel High School graduate, who was a lifetime and active member of Beulah Baptist Church. The 73-year-old was laid to rest April 2.
The outpouring of love has helped during a painful time, David admitted.
“It’s just a shock. It’ll be a struggle,” he said. “Only thing we can do is wake up and keep going. … I was believing he was going to be healed. It just didn’t happen.
“It has been real nice to see what people have said about Dad,” David added. “He had a positive effect on so many and met the needs of people from different areas of life. I say this in an unbiased way: We all lost a really good person. He did a lot for a lot of different people. He did it the right way, with class and integrity.”
Mike’s passion for cars and racing led him to start Heintz Brothers Automotive with his brother, Steve, in the mid-1970s, where he worked until his death.
The two were inducted into the N.C. Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2013. Mike was renowned for his knowledge in engine building and his expertise in the field.
The love of sports ran the gamut for Mike, who attended the 2006 World Cup men’s soccer tournament in Germany.
He coached area youth in basketball, baseball, softball and soccer well beyond the years his own children were active in the sports. He also served on the Iredell County Recreation Advisory Committee for over 17 years.
When West Iredell High needed a boys soccer coach in 1993, David’s sophomore year there, Mike stepped up and took the reins.
“He was just that Dad and parent that was always actively involved. Leading. Helping,” David said.
Mike was fully invested. The West Iredell practice soccer field that now bears his name? He played an instrumental role in its initial expansion.
David recalls the first of two renovations to the surface, which his father largely spearheaded.
“He drove a tractor over there. We had a 50 by 50 area, maybe,” David said. “Tore trees down and graded it by himself. There were plenty of days we’d pick up rocks, throw them in the woods or the gully, or put them in buckets and haul them off.
“It wasn’t very fun at the time,” David said, mustering a chuckle. “But I think it gave us a sense of ownership.”
Drawing on his early experience as a brick mason, Mike also helped modernize the baseball stadium at West Iredell.
When time permitted in the years since he finished coaching, Mike still made a point to stop by the school and catch some of the sports action, whether it was on the baseball diamond or at the softball field. And of course, he took great interest in watching David’s Warriors soccer teams compete.
Mike loved the West Iredell community. His devotion to it and his responsibilities left a forever lasting impression on David.
“In a world, a generation that does not honor commitments, he was committed,” David said. “He always said don’t make commitments you can’t keep. He was about loyalty—to the community, his church, the school, Mom and his family.”
