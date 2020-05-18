Above average.
That, in short and actually falling shy of true recognition, serves to sum up the successful as well as somewhat slightly shortened swimming season experienced for the first time at the competitive collegiate level by Lake Norman High School synchronized swimmer Kelsey Dolack.
No doubt supported somewhat by her time spent competing on the national level with the Carolina Synchro area-based synchronized swimming organization, Dolack — a member of LNHS’ Class of 2019 — garnered coveted United States Synchronized Swimming All-American status as a Wheaten College program freshman. This recognition is based on performances over the course of cut-short campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the season was cancelled just prior to Wheaten’s scheduled appearance in the final national meet, Dolack was among as many as four of her fellow Lyons teammates logging in with feats fashioned during the course of the season’s completed affairs to merit the A-A attention.
Boosting the selection process was the fact that Wheaten, home-based out of Norton, Mass., and competing almost exclusively against NCAA Division I foes due to the fact that its own D-III level does not feature synchronized swimming, chimed in with a first-place finish in the East Region Championship held in early March at the University of Pennsylvania.
The sudden close to the season came just as the Lyons were in training for the U.S. Synchronized Swimming Collegiate Nationals on tap to take place in Arizona.
Dolack was among as many as four members of her team to be so singled-out for All-American honors.
During the course of the season that actually began with daily early morning practices starting back in September, Wheaten appeared in home and away meets against the likes of Stanford, Ohio State University, Boston University, Yale, Penn State and Penn, to name just a few of its opponents.
The distinction for Dolack comes to help draw her college career’s inaugural campaign to a close.
