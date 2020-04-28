The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Caitlyn Fox
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It’s heartbreaking honestly. There’s a lot in your senior year that you want to do and accomplish.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was initially in shock, but I focused on the game. When it was over I bawled. I still wanna cry thinking about it now.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on going to Salem College to study Criminal Justice and play soccer.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memories are beating West my freshman year, Coach Carter breaking the table, and being with my girls. Especially being with Nat and Rhi from the beginning and being able to play with my sister one last time.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I would tell rising freshman to not take anything for granted. We didn’t know that when we left for spring break that it might be the last time we were there at school. If we would have known we would have soaked up every moment possible.
