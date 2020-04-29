The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Emma Guentner
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I feel very sad about losing my senior season and knowing that I won’t be able to play that last high school softball game or take part in my senior night. I miss my teammates and coaches after having practice every day. They felt like family.
What was your initial reaction and how do you feel now?
My initial reaction was disbelief as I thought that a week from when spring break was extended, I’d be on the field again. Now, after some time has passed, I am extremely grateful for my time playing at South, although this was not how I wanted it to end. It is easy to start thinking about all of the experiences you miss, but I have tried focusing on how privileged I was to play this sport all of these years.
What are your plans after graduation?
My plans after graduation are furthering my education at Appalachian State University.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory playing at South was when my teammate and close friend, Meredith, tripped and started crawling when she was going after a ball in left field.
What is one bit of advice you would keep to that rising freshmen?
A bit of advice that I would give to rising freshmen is to be thankful for what you have and give every game your all because you never know when it’ll be over.
