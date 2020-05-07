The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Haley Moore
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I really hated it because it’s the last time I’d play this sport and it was taken away.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was shocked and couldn’t believe it at first. Now, I feel like I should have appreciated the time I had before more.
What are your plans after graduation?
My plans are to go to Lenoir Rhyne and hopefully be an occupational therapist one day.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
My advice is to make the most of high school. Be active in sports and your academics. Go to football games. Go out with friends, etc. Just do it all, so there’s no regrets.
