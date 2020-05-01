The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Hannah Hoffman
School: Statesville High School
Sport: Track & Field
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It’s heartbreaking. I enjoyed school and my friends. This year I was trying to focus on my shot-put and discus and working toward regionals and state.
What was your initial reaction and how do you feel now?
I first was surprised and devastated. I was hoping this year to go to regionals and possibly state. Now I have been focusing my mind and body on getting ready for college and to play basketball.
What are your plans after graduation?
To go to Guilford College to continue my basketball career.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Starting off my senior season, in the first track meet, with a first place in discus.
What is one bit of advice you would keep to that rising freshmen?
There will always be obstacles. There will always be doubters. There will always be mistakes. But with hard work there are no limits.
