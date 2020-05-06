The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: J.W. Taylor
School: Langtree Charter
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
We had a great team with lots of chemistry that was going to put a lot more wins up on the board. But out of crisis, there's opportunity. Losing the season really made our team form a family-type bond that is going to last a lifetime.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
Initially I wasn't worried because I thought things would get better and they would allow us to play. Not really thinking a lot about losing the season, just focusing on the future.
What are your plans after graduation?
Playing baseball and studying computer science at West Virginia University of Technology.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
All the fun times we had eating out as a team after practices and games.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
In baseball and life don't bunt, hit dingers!
