The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Landon Evans
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I was heartbroken and shocked to lose my most important year of high school.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I felt as if it wasn't real, but now I realize I have big plans ahead of me and God is in control.
What are your plans after graduation?
Attend Pfeiffer University and continue playing baseball.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Playing varsity baseball as a freshman and looking up to the seniors. Being able to celebrate and have fun with a successful team at a young age.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Your dreams can always be achieved and enjoy the time while you have it because it's over before you know it. NEVER GIVE UP.
