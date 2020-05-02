The N.C. High School Athletic Association has canceled all spring sports for the year. Since the high school seniors have competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Lydia Waddell
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Track and field
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Honestly devastated. Every activity planned for seniors was during the end of the year and therefore cancelled.
What was your initial reaction and how do you feel now?
At first I wasn’t worried because school was supposed to open back up, but now this is supposed to last until June so we won’t even walk for graduation at this point.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I will study Public Health Science at Appalachian State University.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Being able to play with my friends and celebrate our wins together.
