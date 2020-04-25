The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Reagan Vaughn
School: Statesville Christian School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I was really looking forward to playing this season with my younger sister and returning team so I am very sad that I will not have that opportunity.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first, I was very shocked and almost did not believe that it was even possible that the whole season would be canceled. I have started to try to make peace with the situation and focus on the good times I had the last four years.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend a four year university but am currently undecided on which one. I have it narrowed down to three and plan to make my final decision in the next few weeks.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory of playing soccer is playing with my older sister when I was a freshman and she was a senior. We went to the state finals that year also.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I would advise them to cherish every season they get and never take for granted the opportunity they have. Sports can be very demanding, both physically and mentally, but can also bring you some of the best times of your high school career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.