The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them.
Name: Taylor Sedlatschek
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Girls Lacrosse
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Losing my senior season has been very depressing and, in a way, infuriating. It is especially difficult because there is no one that we can blame or take our anger out on. Sometimes that is just the way the world works, and that is something that I will carry with me.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
Initially, I was very distraught, angry, and upset. Now, I am still sad, but I am grateful for the two games we did have and for the memories that I made with my team. As a captain, I still try to make the best out of it for the team, and to encourage the underclassmen to appreciate their following seasons.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending the University of Rhode Island to study animal science.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory would be when we beat Patton 12-0. We were coming off of a tough loss against Hickory, and it was our first home game. Coach Radcliff and Coach Gregory sat us down before the game and said, “I do not care about the score as long as you play hard and have fun.” We went out there and we did what we loved for the last time not even knowing it, and we had fun. That was the best part.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Don’t take any of it for granted. Appreciate the losses and the wins, and make sure you take it all in. All of the sprints you’ll do will suck, but at least you will be with your team when you are doing them. Play every single game like it is your last, because for us, it was and we had no idea.
