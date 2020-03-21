Things are looking up in Olin. Mired in a slump over the course of the last three seasons, North Iredell began to turn a corner during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Compared to the previous season, no other Iredell boys basketball team experienced the kind of gains the Raiders made under the direction of first-year head coach Jeff LeVan, the R&L County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I was pleased with the effort the boys put into it,” said LeVan, a 1980 North Iredell graduate who played for the Raiders from 1977-1980. “We just sort of see this as a new beginning for North. We’re really excited for this coming year and the years to come.”
The Raiders won only four games each of the previous two seasons and were 14-60 since their last winning season (2015-16) when they qualified for the 3A state playoffs and finished 16-10.
They finished .500 in the North Piedmont Conference and won seven more games overall this season with one victory over NPC champion Statesville. Five of their losses were by seven or fewer points, including a 71-66 overtime defeat at home to the Greyhounds.
There was a four-game stretch in December, before Christmas, where North Iredell was without the services of four starters either due to illness or injury.
“You take four or five games and add that on to our 11 wins, we very possibly could’ve been at 15 or 16,” LeVan said.
Maybe some of the near misses could be chalked up to inexperience. The Raiders featured the youngest startling lineup in the county with two freshmen (Cole Saunders and Beckham Tharpe), two sophomores (Jackson Hawkins and John Jackson) and junior Jayden Turner.
“Halfway through the year I told them ‘Now you’ve played half a year together,’” LeVan said. “‘We don’t use (youth) as an excuse.’ We learn from our mistakes. We learn from our losses. You could tell as the year went on … the youth was dying down and the experience was taking place. Now give us two more years with that.”
Even with the visible growth, 11-15 won’t be acceptable going forward. Mediocrity isn’t the goal.
There is reason to believe the climb will continue. The Raiders return almost everyone, and they have depth at the guard and post positions.
If the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t interfere much with the offseason, LeVan likes the outlook.
“If we get to do any kind of workouts throughout the summer we could be really good next season,” he said. “A lot of high expectations.”
