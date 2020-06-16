Add another honor — and this one probably the top one — to the career of Dale Earnhardt Jr.
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik will be the members of the Hall of Fame’s 12th class.
They comprise the first three-member class in the sport’s history after adding five per year since the Hall’s inception. In addition, Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
There were 15 nominees for the class and five for the Landmark Award.
This year, there were 10 nominees on a Modern Era ballot and five on a Pioneer ballot, which included nominees whose careers began in 1961 or earlier. Beginning with this Class of 2021, there will be two inductees from the Modern Era and one from the Pioneer ballot.
Earnhardt Jr. received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes, Stefanik received 49%. Ricky Rudd finished third, followed by Neil Bonnett. Red Farmer received 71% of the Pioneer ballot votes. Hershel McGriff finished second.
Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation NASCAR champion in a family synonymous with the sport, is one of the most popular drivers in the history of the sport. The son of “The Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt, he was a 15-time Most Popular Driver. He won back-to-back titles for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in what is now the Xfinity Series, with 13 wins in two seasons. After moving to the Cup series, he won in his 12th start.
Restrictor-plate tracks were his playground. Ten of his 26 Cup victories came at Daytona and Talladega, including Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014. In 2006, he became a team owner when he founded JR Motorsports, a team that has won three Xfinity Series championships and 47 races. Earnhardt currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports and hosts the popular podcast Dale Jr Download.
Farmer’s career is both great and mysterious. It’s entirely unknown just how many wins Farmer has, according to NASCAR, which states in a release that it is “somewhere north of 700.”
“His passion for the sport is likewise immeasurable,” a release announcing his selection states. “After all, he continues to race, even as he approaches 90 years of age. But the record books do have a few things that are black-and-white and proof positive about this member of the Alabama Gang.”
He won three consecutive championships in NASCAR’s Late Model Sportsman division (1969-71), long after he won the Modified title in 1956. Though he preferred racing in the Late Model Sportsman division, Farmer raced in 36 Cup races with a best finish of fourth (twice). In 1998, Farmer’s success earned him a spot on the list of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.
Stefanik won nine titles in his career — in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR East Series. Seven of his titles came in his primary racing series, the Whelen tour. In 2003, he was named one of the Tour’s 10 Greatest Drivers. He holds the all-time series record in championships, wins, poles, top fives and top 10s. Stefanik won two consecutive championships in the East Series, in 1997-98. That, along with a win total that ties for ninth on the all-time series wins list, earned him a spot on the Top 10 Drivers of the First 25 Years of the NASCAR East Series list in 2011. He also spent a season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor & RV Truck Series, earning Rookie of the Year in 1999.
Each class is selected by the Voting Panel, which expanded to 65 members this year. They include representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, media members, manufacturer representatives, competitors (drivers, owners, crew chiefs), recognized industry leaders, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion (Kyle Busch) and a nationwide fan vote conducted through NASCAR.com. In all, 63 votes were cast. The accounting firm of EY presided over the tabulation of the votes.
Results for the NASCAR.com Fan Vote were Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Red Farmer.
In addition to Earnhardt Jr. and Stefanik, the other Modern Era ballot nominees included Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Kirk Shelmerdine. The other Pioneer ballot nominees were Jake Elder, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.
Nominees for the Landmark Award included Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton and Dr. Joe Mattiolli.
