Weather Alert

...A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CATAWBA...SOUTHERN IREDELL...LINCOLN...NORTH CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND NORTHEASTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT... AT 523 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE LEADING EDGE OF A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES EAST OF NEWTON TO 11 MILES WEST OF LINCOLNTON, AND MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... NEWTON, LINCOLNTON, HICKORY, CONOVER, MAIDEN, WESTPORT, TROUTMAN, CLAREMONT, BELWOOD AND CATAWBA. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL, OR FLOODING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG BY CALLING TOLL FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, OR BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR TWEET IT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. &&