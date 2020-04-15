The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them.
Name: Madison (Maddie) Dyson
School: West Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Losing my senior season honestly really sucks. I would have never expected this to happen in a million years, but I am so grateful that I at least got to play two games of my senior season. I am very thankful that I was blessed with at least three years of playing high school softball.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My initial reaction to the news was to freak out. I had just got to the field for practice and I immediately ran down to Coach Fox and asked him about it. I was mad but also very upset because I didn’t think we would even get that last home game. Now, having several weeks away from the chaos, I am still a little heartbroken for not getting to experience my senior year and season with my girls. Overall, I now am happy that I was even able to experience freshman through junior year and hold the leadership position while on the team. I am hopeful that this will all blow over and I pray God will bless each of my teammates and I with an amazing year next year to make up for the misfortune this season.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to play collegiate softball and pursue a degree in nursing.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory while playing at the school is when I had 14 strikeouts against a very great Lake Norman High School team and ended up beating them. This was one of my first games at West and I saw this team as a rival, being from the same county.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
One bit of advice I would give to the rising freshmen is to play every game with all the heart and hustle you may have, as it may be your last game. Anything can happen as we can see from what happened to our season. Cherish it while you can because those fun times you have with the bestest friends you will ever make flies! Also, please take extra time to stretch before and after playing. It really matters even though it doesn’t seem like it.
