The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them.
Name: Nathan Akers
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Baseball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It feels like a very bad dream. None of it seems real. Growing up, I dreamed of being one of those high school players and everyone looking up to me. Now that senior year came, it all was taken away.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My heart dropped and I wanted it to go away. I understand everyone’s safety is the top priority.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Greensboro College to play football for the Pride.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My sophomore and junior year we made the state playoffs and the feeling was amazing.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Don’t take anything for granted. Give 110% effort every game. One day you will experience your last game and last at-bat. Leave a legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.