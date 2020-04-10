20200411_srl_news_statesville_p1
COTTON KETCHIE / STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK

As people continue to operate under Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, nature continues to flourish. Spring has brightened the outdoors nicely for those taking long walks to escape their house — and get some properly distanced and safe exercise.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.